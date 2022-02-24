Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, February 25

Iowa vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Friday, February 25

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Iowa (19-8), Nebraska (7-20)

Iowa vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

It doesn’t really matter, but Iowa might be the most disrespected team in college basketball right now.

It’s barely ranked despite winning five of its last six games including dominant wins over Ohio State, Michigan State, and …

Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes rolled 98-75 a few weeks ago by nailing well over half of their shots, doing a great job on the free throw line, and canning ten threes. But that’s what they do.

Nebraska doesn’t rebound, it doesn’t hit from three, and there are way too many fouls. On the flip side, Iowa doesn’t turn the ball over – it’s second in the nation behind Wisconsin in fewest mistakes – and it’s fourth in scoring averaging close to 84 points per game.

Nebraska can’t keep up, but …

Why Nebraska Will Win

Okay, so what are the Huskers doing right lately?

They’ve lost 13 of their last 14 and 18 of the last 20, but they’re not that awful from the field, they move the ball around relatively well and get a whole lot of assists, and the defense hasn’t been bad from three lately.

It’s going to take a special offensive performance to keep up, but if the defense can get out and keep the Hawkeyes from being dominant from the outside, and if they can keep it close, there’s a chance to pull this off on the free throw line.

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska won’t be able to keep up.

The Huskers not only aren’t going to be sharp enough from the field, but they’re not good enough on the offensive boards to make up for it.

They’ll have a few moments when things work, and Iowa struggles on the road going 4-5, but it’ll keep up the scoring in the second half and Nebraska won’t.

Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction, Lines

Iowa 82, Nebraska 71

