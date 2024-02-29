Iowa vs. Minnesota women's basketball live updates: Caitlin Clark chasing Pistol Pete

Caitlin Clark and No. 6 Iowa travel to face Minnesota in a Big Ten showdown Wednesday night and all eyes will be on Clark – as always – as she continues to pad her points total.

Clark, who now holds the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring record, needs 51 points to pass Pete Maravich. Who is Pistol Pete, you ask?

Maravich played for LSU from 1967-70, scoring 3,667 points in just three years. He did so at a time when freshmen could not play varsity basketball, there was no shot clock and no 3-point line.

Clark, who is nicknamed “Ponytail Pete”, has two regular-season games remaining. The Hawkeyes will face No. 2 Ohio State in Iowa City on Sunday afternoon. While that is senior day, Clark has not said whether she will return for a possible fifth year – which she is eligible for because of the COVID season.

Tickets for that game are averaging more than $500.

Follow along as Clark and the Hawkeyes take on the Gophers:

OPINION: Caitlin Clark and her achievements stand on their own. Stop comparing her to Pistol Pete

How to watch Iowa at Minnesota

The Hawkeyes (24-4, 13-3 Big Ten) travel to Williams Arena in Minneapolis to take on the Gophers (15-12, 5-11) on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on the Peacock streaming service. Cindy Brunson will handle the play-by-play duties, with Julianna Viani as the analyst.

Where is Iowa ranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll?

The Hawkeyes fell back to No. 6 after a loss to Indiana. After tonight's game in Minnesota, they have one regular-season game left, at home on senior day against No. 2 Ohio State.

Caitlin Clark game-by-game points this season

Here's a breakdown of Clark's scoring this season for the Hawkeyes:

vs. Illinois, 2/25/24: 24 points

at Indiana, 2/22/24: 24 points

vs. Michigan, 2/15/24: 49 points (season-high, school record for single game)

vs. Nebraska, 2/11/24: 31 points

vs. Penn State, 2/8/24: 27 points

at Maryland, 2/3/24: 38 points

at Northwestern, 1/31/24: 35 points

vs. Nebraska, 1/27/2024: 38 points

at Ohio State, 1/21/2024: 45 points

vs. Wisconsin, 1/16/2024: 32 points

vs. Indiana, 1/13/2024: 30 points

at Purdue, 1/10/2024: 26 points

at Rutgers, 1/5/2024: 29 points

vs. Michigan State, 1/2/2024: 40 points

vs. Minnesota, 12/30/2023: 35 points

vs. Loyola Chicago, 12/21/2023: 35 points

vs. Cleveland State, 12/16/2023: 38 points

at Wisconsin, 12/10/2023: 28 points

vs. Iowa State, 12/6/2023: 35 points

vs. Bowling Green, 12/2/2023: 24 points

vs. Kansas State, 11/26/2023: 32 points

vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 11/25/2023: 21 points

vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 11/24/2023: 29 points

vs. Drake, 11/19/2023: 35 points

vs. Kansas State, 11/16/2023: 24 points

at UNI, 11/12/2023: 24 points

vs. Virginia Tech, 11/9/2023: 44 points

vs. FDU, 11/6/2023: 28 points

Is Caitlin Clark a senior?

Yes, Clark is a senior … but she could come back next year and be a super senior if she wants.

Though she’s projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, she could return to Iowa City next season. Because Clark was a freshman in the 2020-21 season, she has a COVID year (basically, that season didn’t count toward anyone’s eligibility).

Follow Lindsay Schnell on social media @Lindsay_Schnell

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark: Iowa vs. Minnesota women's basketball live updates