Iowa vs. Michigan: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Big Ten Championship

The Iowa Hawkeyes descend upon Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship to take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:15 p.m. CT, and if you’re wondering how to watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Iowa is entering the title matchup with a 10-2 overall record (7-2 Big Ten) as the representative from the Big Ten West. Michigan is a perfect 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten) and represents the Big Ten East. The teams meet for a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship game.

Michigan is eyeing down their opportunity to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win. On the other sideline, Iowa has nothing to lose in this game. Their bowl bid could change with a win, but their larger goal is to play spoiler and ruin the Wolverines’ season.

Here is a look at how to watch and stream Iowa versus Michigan, the broadcast teams, a quick glance at the injury report, some key players to watch and a few tidbits.

How to watch

Broadcast Teams

Fox: Gus Johnson, play-by-play; Joel Klatt, color commentary

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Ed Podolak, analyst; Rob Brooks, reporter

Injury report

Iowa:

Cooper DeJean, CB: out for season (leg)

Cade McNamara, QB: out for season (knee)

Luke Lachey, TE: out for season (ankle)

Erick All, TE: out for season (knee)

Logan Jones, OL: questionable (undisclosed)

Diante Vines, WR: questionable (undisclosed)

T.J. Hall, DB: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Michigan:

Davis Warren, QB: questionable (undisclosed)

Zak Zinter, OL: out for season (leg)

Karmello English, WR: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

CJ Strokes, RB: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Logan Forbes, WR: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Iowa players to watch

Deacon Hill, QB: 97-201, 976 yards, 5 TD, 6 INT

Leshon Williams, RB: 155 carries, 779 yards, 1 TD

Kaleb Johnson, RB: 104 carries, 415 yards, 3 TD

Jay Higgins, LB: 141 tackles, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble

Sebastian Castro, DB: 52 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 3 INT, 1 forced fumble

Tory Taylor, P: 79 punts, 47.7 yard average, long of 62, 29 inside 20-yard line

Michigan players to watch

J.J. McCarthy, QB: 191-257, 2,483 yards, 19 TD, 4 INT, 181 rushing yards, 3 rushing TD

Blake Corum, RB: 202 carries, 976 yards, 22 TD

Roman Wilson, WR: 40 receptions, 648 yards, 11 TD

Junior Colson, LB: 71 tackles

Mike Sainristil, DB: 28 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 5 INT

Jaylen Harrel, DE: 26 tackles, 5.5 sacks

Game notes

Michigan leads all-time series, 44-15-4

Michigan leads neutral site series, 1-0

Michigan won last meeting 27-14 in Iowa City on Oct. 1, 2022

Iowa will play No. 3 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis for the second time in three years

Iowa has won three Big Ten West Division crowns under head coach Kirk Ferentz (2015, 2021, 2023)

It is the seventh time Iowa has notched its 10th victory during the regular season (five times under Ferentz) and the 11th 10-win season in program history (eight under Ferentz)

