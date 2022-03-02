Iowa vs Michigan prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 3

Iowa vs Michigan How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 3

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Iowa (21-8), Michigan (15-12)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa vs Michigan Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

The Hawkeyes lost to Michigan a few weeks ago, and that was the only blip in February.

It won three straight before that and four straight after, cranking up its amazing offense to keep leading the Big Ten averaging 84 points per game.

Even when the shooting isn’t great, the Hawkeyes keep on scoring. It starts by dominating the boards, generating a ton of steals and points on the move, and it’s helped by being No. 1 in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

On the flip side, Michigan has lost three of its last five games with a hit-or-miss attack from the outside and without enough offensive rebounds to make up for the slowdowns and inconsistencies.

But …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Michigan Will Win

What did Michigan do to beat Iowa the first time around?

It cranked up the defense that held Iowa to just 22% from three, but it won on the free throw line. The Wolverines made five more than The Hawkeyes did, and that might have to happen again.

Iowa will make at least 15 free throws, because that’s what it does – it gets to the line a whole lot. Michigan made 22-of-25 free throws in the loss to Illinois a few days ago, and it has to attack enough to force enough fouls to slow things down and match Iowa’s offense in some way.

Iowa leads the Big Ten in made free throws. Michigan needs to make that a non-factor.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan really, really, really needs this.

Iowa’s offense travels, though.

There was a problem earlier in the season, but it’s find a groove over the last few weeks with three straight road wins thanks to the offense that’s been red hot.

Story continues

Michigan will be able to keep up for stretches, but it won’t have the offense – or the free throws – to come through late.

Iowa vs Michigan Prediction, Lines

Iowa 84, Michigan 78

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tyrannosaurus regina

1: Tyrannosaurus imperator

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams