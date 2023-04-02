Iowa vs. LSU: NCAA national championship live updates from Final Four in Dallas
After an epic Final Four on Friday night, the NCAA women's tournament national championship game is set with two battle-tested teams: No. 2-seeded Iowa (31-6) vs. No. 3 LSU (33-2). They will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC for the title. Neither team has ever won a national championship, and both programs haven't been to the Final Four in some time. The historic matchup comes on the heels of the most-watched Final Four semifinal ever, and the national championship is expected to have historic viewership numbers, as well. The biggest stars on the court are Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese. Follow Yahoo Sports for all the updates throughout the game.
How to watch NCAA national championship
Who: No. 2 seed Iowa (31-6) vs. No. 3 seed LSU (33-2)
When: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV channel: ABC
Broadcast crew: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (commentary), Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe (reporters)
What to know about Iowa vs. LSU
