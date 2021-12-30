Iowa vs Kentucky Prediction, Vrbo Citrus Bowl Game Preview

Iowa vs Kentucky: Vrbo Citrus Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Saturday, January 1

Iowa vs Kentucky: Vrbo Citrus Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 1

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ABC, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Iowa (10-3), Kentucky (9-3)

Iowa vs Kentucky Vrbo Citrus Bowl Preview

– Both teams manage to defy logic and reason to win a whole lot of games. They’re a perfect fit for each other.

– Iowa doesn’t do anything on offense. It averaged fewer than 300 yards per game, the normally great O line – that has a few NFL talents – couldn’t keep anyone out of the backfield, and the downfield passing attack was too often nothing more than a polite rumor. Now it has to find things that move without RB Tyler Goodson – he opted out.

– However, few teams were better at avoiding penalties, and only Middle Tennessee was better when it came to turnover margin. When the defense forced a ton of takeaways, good things happened.

– And then there’s Kentucky. It was the third-worst team in college football in turnover margin, which would normally equal death for a team without a high-powered offense, but it all somehow worked well enough to get here.

– The Wildcat offensive line was outstanding at preventing defenses from generate consistent pressure. Because of that, the offense was among the best in the nation at converting on third downs, and like Iowa, there weren’t a whole lot of penalties.

Why Iowa, Kentucky Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Vrbo Citrus Bowl Top Players To Know

Why Kentucky Will Win The Vrbo Citrus Bowl

The Wildcats make teams play the way they want them to.

It starts with a running game that kicked it all in at the end of the season with 225 yards or more in each of the last four games. Now, you and an egg salad sandwich could hit that mark rushing against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State, and Louisville, but the ground attack really is just that good.

Story continues

It all ties together. Mark Stoops’ teams never seem to care about time of possession, but they run well, the defenses are strong at getting off the field thanks to a good pass rush, and they’re almost always in games in the fourth quarter.

Iowa’s offense doesn’t do enough to keep up the pace.

The passing game is painful, there isn’t a steady ground attack, and overall the team finished 123rd in the nation in total offense.

UMass, UNLV, Rutgers, and Bowling Green are among the teams that averaged more yards per game than the Hawkeyes.

But …

Why Iowa Will Win The Vrbo Citrus Bowl

The Hawkeyes make teams play the way they want them to.

It might not have been the smoothest ride, and it might not always be pretty, but the Hawkeye defense has the ability to take the ball away in bunches and Kentucky occasionally has giveaway issues.

There were four Wildcat turnovers against Mississippi State, four more against New Mexico State, and a whole lot of problems over the first third of the season. To be fair, the Kentucky offense was able to clamp down a bit on the mistakes, but Iowa has a way of forcing teams to screw up.

The Kentucky offense might have gone off late in the year, but again, the offense rolled against mostly mediocre defenses. The O didn’t work well against Florida, or Georgia, and it was held to 216 yards against Mississippi State.

Iowa’s defense is the second-best – behind Georgia’s – the Wildcats have dealt with all year. UK has to be ready for a grind of a game, and Iowa manages to come up with the one big moment needed in low-scoring games better than almost anyone.

Iowa vs Kentucky: Vrbo Citrus Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Iowa just doesn’t do enough offensively.

It has to force mistakes to pull this off, and it’s going to take some semblance of passing attack that isn’t going to be steady enough.

Iowa used to be a bowl disaster losing five straight, but it has won three in a row with three strong performances. Kentucky has also won three bowls in a row under Mark Stoops.

Kentucky can convert on third down chances, and Iowa can’t. Kentucky is better in the red zone on both ends, and it has more pop to the O. As long as it can avoid turning it over three times …

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs Kentucky Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 23, Iowa 17

Line: Kentucky -3 o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: New Year’s Eve in a bar

1: New Year’s Eve watching a ball drop

