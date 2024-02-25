Iowa vs. Illinois women's basketball live updates: Caitlin Clark back home in Iowa City

Caitlin Clark and Iowa have three regular-season games remaining as the senior guard continues her quest to break Pete Maravich's all-time college basketball scoring mark.

Clark was mostly held in check against Indiana on Thursday night, scoring 24 points on 8-of-26 shooting, including 3-of-16 from 3-point range. She has 3,593 career points, 75 away from passing Maravich on the all-time list.

After a school-record 49-point outburst vs. Michigan in a win Feb. 15, Clark passed Kelsey Plum's mark of 3,527 points. In doing so, Clark holds the NCAA women's basketball scoring record.

Follow along as Clark and the Hawkeyes take on Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

Iowa vs. Illinois: Time, TV for Hawkeyes-Illini

The women's college basketball game between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Iowa City, Iowa. It will be broadcast nationally on FS1 and streamed live on the Fox Sports app.

Caitlin Clark game-by-game points this season

Here's a breakdown of Clark's scoring this season for the Hawkeyes:

vs. Illinois, 2/25/24:

at Indiana, 2/22/24: 24 points

vs. Michigan, 2/15/24: 49 points (season-high, school record for single game)

vs. Nebraska, 2/11/24: 31 points

vs. Penn State, 2/8/24: 27 points

at Maryland, 2/3/24: 38 points

at Northwestern, 1/31/24: 35 points

vs. Nebraska, 1/27/2024: 38 points

at Ohio State, 1/21/2024: 45 points

vs. Wisconsin, 1/16/2024: 32 points

vs. Indiana, 1/13/2024: 30 points

at Purdue, 1/10/2024: 26 points

at Rutgers, 1/5/2024: 29 points

vs. Michigan State, 1/2/2024: 40 points

vs. Minnesota, 12/30/2023: 35 points

vs. Loyola Chicago, 12/21/2023: 35 points

vs. Cleveland State, 12/16/2023: 38 points

at Wisconsin, 12/10/2023: 28 points

vs. Iowa State, 12/6/2023: 35 points

vs. Bowling Green, 12/2/2023: 24 points

vs. Kansas State, 11/26/2023: 32 points

vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 11/25/2023: 21 points

vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 11/24/2023: 29 points

vs. Drake, 11/19/2023: 35 points

vs. Kansas State, 11/16/2023: 24 points

at UNI, 11/12/2023: 24 points

vs. Virginia Tech, 11/9/2023: 44 points

vs. FDU, 11/6/2023: 28 points

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark: Iowa vs. Illinois women's basketball live updates