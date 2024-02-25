Advertisement

Iowa vs. Illinois women's basketball live updates: Caitlin Clark back home in Iowa City

USA TODAY Sports staff
Caitlin Clark and Iowa have three regular-season games remaining as the senior guard continues her quest to break Pete Maravich's all-time college basketball scoring mark.

Clark was mostly held in check against Indiana on Thursday night, scoring 24 points on 8-of-26 shooting, including 3-of-16 from 3-point range. She has 3,593 career points, 75 away from passing Maravich on the all-time list.

After a school-record 49-point outburst vs. Michigan in a win Feb. 15, Clark passed Kelsey Plum's mark of 3,527 points. In doing so, Clark holds the NCAA women's basketball scoring record.

Iowa vs. Illinois: Time, TV for Hawkeyes-Illini

The women's college basketball game between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Iowa City, Iowa. It will be broadcast nationally on FS1 and streamed live on the Fox Sports app.

Caitlin Clark game-by-game points this season

Here's a breakdown of Clark's scoring this season for the Hawkeyes:

  • at Indiana, 2/22/24: 24 points

  • vs. Michigan, 2/15/24: 49 points (season-high, school record for single game)

  • vs. Nebraska, 2/11/24: 31 points

  • vs. Penn State, 2/8/24: 27 points

  • at Maryland, 2/3/24: 38 points

  • at Northwestern, 1/31/24: 35 points

  • vs. Nebraska, 1/27/2024: 38 points

  • at Ohio State, 1/21/2024: 45 points

  • vs. Wisconsin, 1/16/2024: 32 points

  • vs. Indiana, 1/13/2024: 30 points

  • at Purdue, 1/10/2024: 26 points

  • at Rutgers, 1/5/2024: 29 points

  • vs. Michigan State, 1/2/2024: 40 points

  • vs. Minnesota, 12/30/2023: 35 points

  • vs. Loyola Chicago, 12/21/2023: 35 points

  • vs. Cleveland State, 12/16/2023: 38 points

  • at Wisconsin, 12/10/2023: 28 points

  • vs. Iowa State, 12/6/2023: 35 points

  • vs. Bowling Green, 12/2/2023: 24 points

  • vs. Kansas State, 11/26/2023: 32 points

  • vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 11/25/2023: 21 points

  • vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 11/24/2023: 29 points

  • vs. Drake, 11/19/2023: 35 points

  • vs. Kansas State, 11/16/2023: 24 points

  • at UNI, 11/12/2023: 24 points

  • vs. Virginia Tech, 11/9/2023: 44 points

  • vs. FDU, 11/6/2023: 28 points

