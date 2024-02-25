Iowa vs. Illinois women's basketball live updates: Caitlin Clark back home in Iowa City
Caitlin Clark and Iowa have three regular-season games remaining as the senior guard continues her quest to break Pete Maravich's all-time college basketball scoring mark.
Clark was mostly held in check against Indiana on Thursday night, scoring 24 points on 8-of-26 shooting, including 3-of-16 from 3-point range. She has 3,593 career points, 75 away from passing Maravich on the all-time list.
After a school-record 49-point outburst vs. Michigan in a win Feb. 15, Clark passed Kelsey Plum's mark of 3,527 points. In doing so, Clark holds the NCAA women's basketball scoring record.
Follow along as Clark and the Hawkeyes take on Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena:
Iowa vs. Illinois: Time, TV for Hawkeyes-Illini
The women's college basketball game between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Iowa City, Iowa. It will be broadcast nationally on FS1 and streamed live on the Fox Sports app.
Caitlin Clark game-by-game points this season
Here's a breakdown of Clark's scoring this season for the Hawkeyes:
vs. Illinois, 2/25/24:
at Indiana, 2/22/24: 24 points
vs. Michigan, 2/15/24: 49 points (season-high, school record for single game)
vs. Nebraska, 2/11/24: 31 points
vs. Penn State, 2/8/24: 27 points
at Maryland, 2/3/24: 38 points
at Northwestern, 1/31/24: 35 points
vs. Nebraska, 1/27/2024: 38 points
at Ohio State, 1/21/2024: 45 points
vs. Wisconsin, 1/16/2024: 32 points
vs. Indiana, 1/13/2024: 30 points
at Purdue, 1/10/2024: 26 points
at Rutgers, 1/5/2024: 29 points
vs. Michigan State, 1/2/2024: 40 points
vs. Minnesota, 12/30/2023: 35 points
vs. Loyola Chicago, 12/21/2023: 35 points
vs. Cleveland State, 12/16/2023: 38 points
at Wisconsin, 12/10/2023: 28 points
vs. Iowa State, 12/6/2023: 35 points
vs. Bowling Green, 12/2/2023: 24 points
vs. Kansas State, 11/26/2023: 32 points
vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 11/25/2023: 21 points
vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 11/24/2023: 29 points
vs. Drake, 11/19/2023: 35 points
vs. Kansas State, 11/16/2023: 24 points
at UNI, 11/12/2023: 24 points
vs. Virginia Tech, 11/9/2023: 44 points
vs. FDU, 11/6/2023: 28 points
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark: Iowa vs. Illinois women's basketball live updates