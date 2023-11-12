Iowa vs. Illinois kickoff time, TV broadcast destination is set

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a Big Ten West crown squarely within their sights. After a shutout win over Rutgers, Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) can clinch the West next week against Illinois (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) from inside Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes’ suffocating defense keyed the win over the Scarlet Knights, forcing nine punts and coming away with a big interception from senior defensive back Quinn Schulte that set up sophomore receiver Kaleb Brown’s first career touchdown grab.

Iowa limited Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) to just 127 yards of total offense and seven first downs. It was a defensive clinic.

Iowa also had its best offensive day of the season and over the past several seasons. The Hawkeyes racked up 402 yards of total offense, its most in Iowa’s past 32 games.

Sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill finished 20-of-31 passing for 223 yards with the lone touchdown pass to Brown. Sophomore kicker Drew Stevens knocked down a trio of field goals and redshirt freshman running back Jaziun Patterson had a four-yard touchdown run.

Now, with the stakes ratcheting up, Iowa will welcome in Illinois for a chance to head to Indianapolis and battle for the Big Ten Championship. The kickoff time has been set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

Iowa vs. Illinois next Saturday will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and will broadcast on FS1.#Hawkeyes — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) November 11, 2023

It is Iowa’s seventh 2:30 p.m. kick of the season. The Hawkeyes lost last season in Champaign, Ill., to the Fighting Illini, 9-6. Prior to last season’s defeat at Illinois, Iowa had won eight in a row over the Illini and 13 of 14.

Under Kirk Ferentz, Iowa boasts a 13-4 record against Illinois.

