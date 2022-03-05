Iowa vs Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs Illinois prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, March 6

Iowa vs Illinois How To Watch

Date: Sunday, March 6

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Iowa (22-8), Illinois (21-8)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

Why Iowa Will Win

The Hawkeyes are rolling. They’ve won five straight by scoring and scoring and scoring.

The threes are there with 24 made ones over the last two games, they’re great at generating the extra pass, and lately the defense has stepped up big when needed.

There was a blip of a loss to Michigan, but other than that, this might be the best team in the Big Ten over the last nine games.

Don’t step off the bus if you’re not able to hang 80. Fortunately for Illinois …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Illinois Will Win

The Illini offense keeps on stepping up when needed.

They might have come up just short against an ultra-flaky Ohio State team, but it was a shootout with the offense working just fine.

They’re getting to the free throw line, the threes are flying, and they’ve got the ability to score inside or out.

There might be a few strange power outages, but they hung up 93 on Michigan, scored 83 against Ohio State, and they’re more than equipped to not only hang around, but to come up with a whole lot of stops against the three. But …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Iowa vs Illinois: What’s Going To Happen

Teams are scoring too easily on Illinois, and Iowa is scoring too easily against everyone.

The Illini defense is allowing teams to hit close to half of their shots over the last few weeks, and they’re going to need the energy of the home crowd to keep up.

Iowa is too much of a machine, though. Illinois has lost twice at home, and in both games it came against teams that could score in bunches.

Iowa has managed to win its last four games on the road – the offense will travel. Illinois won the first meeting back in early December. The Hawkeyes will return the favor.

Story continues

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa vs Illinois Prediction, Lines

Iowa 83, Illinois 79

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

5: Spring football – college

1: Spring football – professional

Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1