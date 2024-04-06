Iowa-UConn NCAA Women’s Basketball Semifinals Sets Viewing Record
Thee women’s NCAA Semifinals on ESPN shattered viewership records, as all-time NCAA basketball scoring leader Caitlin Clark led her Iowa Hawkeyes to a thrilling win over the UConn Huskies, 71-69, in a game that wasn’t decided until the final seconds.
UConn-Iowa delivered 14.2 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s college basketball game ever, according to Nielsen’s Fast Nationals.
More from Deadline
Iowa And South Carolina Punch Their Tickets To The Championship Game
CBS Scripted Premieres Stay Strong In MP35 As 'Tracker' Continues To Lead The Charge
'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion Episode Keeps Netflix Series Atop Nielsen Charts; 'The Gentlemen' & 'Damsel' Barrel Into Billion-Minute Club
Viewership peaked at 17 million viewers for Iowa-UConn, while South Carolina and North Carolina State peaked at 9 million viewers. The two games averaged 3.1 million P18-49 viewers up more than 130% year-over-year.
Women’s Final Four National Championship coverage begins Sunday on ABC at 2 PM with the NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One. The championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina will tip at 3 PM on ABC.
Best of Deadline
Samuel L. Jackson's Film Career Has Included Iconic Performances From 'Pulp Fiction' To The Upcoming 'The Kill Room' — Photo Gallery
Step & Repeat Gallery: The Best Red Carpet & Party Photos Of 2024
Coachella Headliners Through The Years: Kanye, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Prince, Radiohead And Beyond - Photo Gallery
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.