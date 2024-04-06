Iowa-UConn NCAA Women’s Basketball Semifinals Sets Viewing Record

Thee women’s NCAA Semifinals on ESPN shattered viewership records, as all-time NCAA basketball scoring leader Caitlin Clark led her Iowa Hawkeyes to a thrilling win over the UConn Huskies, 71-69, in a game that wasn’t decided until the final seconds.

UConn-Iowa delivered 14.2 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s college basketball game ever, according to Nielsen’s Fast Nationals.

Viewership peaked at 17 million viewers for Iowa-UConn, while South Carolina and North Carolina State peaked at 9 million viewers. The two games averaged 3.1 million P18-49 viewers up more than 130% year-over-year.

Women’s Final Four National Championship coverage begins Sunday on ABC at 2 PM with the NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One. The championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina will tip at 3 PM on ABC.

