Iowa tight end Erick All to visit the Commanders

Some of the NFL’s best tight ends are from the University of Iowa. An Iowa tight end, Erick All, is available in next week’s 2024 NFL draft for teams needing a tight end.

The Washington Commanders need a tight end and are hosting All on a top 30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report.

Iowa TE Erick All has 30s scheduled with the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, source said. Versatile Y/F has already visited with the Dolphins, Browns and Vikings. Ton of buzz for an athlete trending up boards league-wide. 📈 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 15, 2024

All, a 6-foot-4, 252-pound prospect, spent his first four collegiate seasons at Michigan before transferring to Iowa in 2023. It was a good move for All, considering the Hawkeyes’ reputation for developing tight ends.

In 2023, a healthy All was off to a strong start with 21 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. Unfortunately, All tore his ACL in an October game against Wisconsin, and he missed the remainder of the season.

All’s 2023 injury came one year after his final season at Michigan ended prematurely with a back injury. In 2021, All had a terrific season for the Wolverines with 38 receptions for 437 yards in a low-volume passing attack and looked on the verge of a huge 2022 season before the back injury.

All has been a popular player over the past few months as NFL teams reviewed his medicals. Many believe he can be an effective starter at the next level if those medical reports are positive.

