Iowa tight end Erick All the latest to visit Browns on 2024 NFL draft visit

General manager for the Cleveland Browns, Andrew Berry, continues to finalize his draft board, bringing in Iowa tight end Erick All for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft next week. The biggest concern with All is the injury history, having only played in 10 games combined in the last two seasons.

It is easy to see why you’d want All on your team when he is on the field. At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, he has great size and physicality for the tight-end position. All is a good route runner and a physical blocker, and if he can stay healthy, he could grow into a nice compliment to David Njoku.

He does some creative things after the catch and uses his strength and physicality to get hard-fought yardage. He is a great red-zone target. The injury concerns make selecting All difficult, but Berry has shown that he is willing to take a chance when there is talent and upside.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire