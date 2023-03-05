Iowa TE Sam LaPorta had a memorable meeting with Lions coach Dan Campbell

Add Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta to the list of players the Detroit Lions have formally met with during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. LaPorta shared some details on what it was like to meet with the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell, a former NFL tight end himself.

Here’s what LaPorta shared about his formal meeting with the Lions and Campbell.

“The Lions were my first formal interview. So that was interesting,” LaPorta related at his interview podium. “I walked in there and immediately hit the tape. I started learning a new play call. And after I learned a new play call for about five minutes, they jumped into some of my tape. And then at the very end of the meeting, we came back to the play call and I had to remember all the splits of the receivers, tight ends, what routes were they running. Very small details as the routes and it was interesting. Yeah, but very direct.”

What about meeting a coach known for his character like Campbell?

“(Campbell) had a big chaw in as soon as I walked in, and that was a firm handshake for sure,” LaPorta said with a smile.

Related

Lions meet with UNC wideout Antoine Green at the NFL Scouting Combine

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire