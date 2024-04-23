Iowa TE Cael Vanderbush enters NCAA transfer portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes saw another entrant into the NCAA transfer portal.

Iowa tight end Cael Vanderbush is the latest name to enter the transfer portal out of Iowa City.

Per a report from Hawkeye Insider‘s David Eickholt, Vanderbush will utilize his three remaining seasons of eligibility elsewhere.

Iowa TE Cael Vanderbush has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per source. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) April 23, 2024

The 6-foot-4, 225 pound tight end did not see any game action with the Hawkeyes in either of the past two seasons. Vanderbush redshirted during the 2022 season.

The Plainfield, Ind., native chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Air Force, Utah and Western Michigan.

Vanderbush arrived in Iowa City as a four-star signee according to On3. The service regarded Vanderbush as the No. 18 tight end nationally and as the No. 9 player from Indiana.

247Sports, ESPN and Rivals all ranked Vanderbush as a three-star signee. ESPN listed Vanderbush as the No. 21 tight end and as the No. 15 player from Indiana.

Meanwhile, 247Sports ranked Vanderbush as the No. 29 tight end and as the No. 15 player from Indiana and Rivals ranked Vanderbush as the No. 37 tight end and as the No. 14 player from Indiana.

After Vanderbush’s departure, Iowa has the following tight ends on its roster: freshman Gavin Hoffman, redshirt freshmen Jalyn Thompson and Grant Leeper, sophomores Zach Ortwerth and Kyson Van Vugt, juniors Andrew Lentsch, Johnny Pascuzzi and Addison Ostrenga and graduate senior Hayden Large. Freshman Michael Burt will join the Hawkeyes out of Creighton Preparatory School this summer.

