Iowa tabbed one of USA TODAY Sports’ Week 7 college football winners

The Iowa Hawkeyes got to hoist the Heartland Trophy for the second season in a row. It’s the first time that’s happened for Iowa since they beat Wisconsin in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009.

It has to drive Badger fans crazy the fashion in which Iowa has done it, too.

Think about this: Iowa beat Wisconsin in 2022 when it averaged 2.14 yards per play. Oh, and Iowa beat the Badgers by two scores that season. The Hawkeyes made some history in doing so, averaging the fewest yards per play in a win by 14-plus since 2011 with that 24-10 triumph over Wisconsin in 2022.

Then, Iowa turned around and beat Wisconsin this past weekend in a game where its quarterback threw for 37 yards. And they did it by multiple scores once again. Ouch, Badgers.

Hey, that’s just football. Or, at least Iowa football anyways. And it’s getting some love from USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg who included Iowa among his Week 7 college football winners.

What are points, anyway? If the goal is to win games, why are 40 points better than, say, 15? In the end, the goal is to have one or more points than your opponent. When you think of it that way, shouldn’t your focus be to limit the number of points your opponent scores to the smallest number possible, making it easier for you to put up a larger number? Why get into a situation when you give up lots of points because you are capable of also scoring lots of points? Shouldn’t you be happy with scoring three points if the team on the other side can only score two points? Football is simple: Score more points than the other guy, win games, be successful and popular, have lots of friends, enjoy yourself. All the other stuff is just noise. Iowa beat Wisconsin 15-6 and is now 6-1 and the overwhelming favorite to win the Big Ten West, by the way. – Myerberg, USA TODAY Sports.

Now, you’re getting it, Myerberg! Points are overrated. Welcome to Iowa City!

Seriously, though, it’s pretty incredible how the Hawkeyes keep playing to their identity and finding a way to beat Power Five teams on a consistent basis. Even with as frustrating as Iowa’s offense can be at times—see their stretch of six consecutive drives versus Wisconsin that netted just three yards of total offense—the Hawkeyes keep finding ways to win.

Iowa is in the driver’s seat of the West and that’s a pretty fun place to be heading into another trophy game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. from Kinnick Stadium.

