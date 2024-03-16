Iowa State's Tre King on defeating Baylor
Iowa State senior Tre King discusses beating Baylor in the Big 12 semifinals
Iowa State throttled Houston in the second half and will be a popular Final Four pick.
UConn will find out its seed on Sunday.
Max Klesmit hit the game-winning shot with less than five seconds to go.
The Wolfpack will face UNC in the final.
There are plenty of compelling stories and charismatic players in men's college basketball this season. But household names? Not so much.
Clark's stardom may be a first for women's basketball. But it's reaching a crescendo because of all the women who pushed the game forward over the years.
The Yankees ace avoided a worst-case scenario.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest news around NFL free agency. The trio start off with the news that the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons are under investigation for their tampering in the signings of Saquon Barkley and Kirk Cousins, respectively. In other news, Desmond Ridder was traded to the Arizona Cardinals (and may be part of the team's long-term plans), and Calvin Ridley got a massive contract with the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles never pay big money for running backs, but they bucked that trend by signing former New York Giant Saquon Barkley. The trio do a deep dive on how this came about, and Jori outlines the Eagles' thought process as to why Barkley was the right guy to go after. Later, Charles takes us through the huge ripple effects left by Kirk Cousins' contract, as Justin Fields will now likely have to accept a backup role this season (and Charles has a new favorite landing spot), and quarterbacks who are negotiating extensions (Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff in particular) just saw their price tag go up.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the streaky Dallas Mavericks, a new foundational player for the Atlanta Hawks and check in on the Most Improved Player race.
Duke is out after their first game of the tournament.
At the end of a tough season on the court and away from it, the Memphis coach told reporters Thursday that he's “not looking to play no more NITs.”
In the first full-length spring training since 2019, some are wondering whether all that time in Florida and Arizona is necessary — or even a good idea.
The Zags have grown familiar with postseason heartbreak as of late. Is this the season they rebound and make a run in March?
Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles this week.
After a 72-52 win over Kansas, Cincinnati will now take on Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa set historic viewership numbers for all of the major traditional TV networks after the Big Ten title game on CBS.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest comments from Nick Saban on NIL and the future of college sports. Dellenger described what the scene was like at the congressional roundtable discussion that Saban was at and how people reacted to his headline worthy comments.
Presidents in the ACC and Big 12 have voted to authorize their commissioners to adopt the future framework related to a new CFP.
The Padres finalized a trade Wednesday to acquire the former White Sox ace in exchange for three prospects and a reliever.
Alberts replaces Ross Bjork after Bjork took the AD job at Ohio State.