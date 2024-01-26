Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger talks about defending Kansas
Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger talks about defending Kansas
Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger talks about defending Kansas
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
Dalton Del Don gets you ready to set your DFS lineup for the conference title games with his favorite plays for Sunday.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
Klopp made the stunning announcement Friday morning amid yet another Liverpool title chase.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
The NFL is getting Harbowl III next season when the Ravens visit the Chargers.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
Is there a conspiracy to put the Chiefs in the Super Bowl? Or the Ravens? Or both? Maybe so …
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.