Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic talks about successful NCAA tourney game
Selection Sunday is nearly upon us and bids are at stake as conference championships play out.
The Hawkeyes needed a furious comeback and overtime magic to topple Nebraska. In eking out the win though, they likely locked up a No. 1 seed and should avoid South Carolina until the Final Four.
Teams like Iowa and Villanova probably need strong weeks to make the tournament.
Domask had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Illini's win over Morehead State.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
Gohlke added to Kentucky’s recent March misery, scoring a game-high 32 points on a barrage of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers to fuel Oakland’s stunning upset.
About 96% of brackets had Kentucky advancing out of the first round on Thursday night.
It’s officially time for Madness.
The tournament's first buzzer-beater arrived at halftime, but it was a doozy.
The USMNT ultimately beat Jamaica 3-1, but trailed for 94 minutes, and very nearly lost.
It's the busiest day of NCAA play as the women's tournament tips off and the men finish their first round of play.
Somak Sarkar allegedly stole more than 5,000 documents, including “strategic NBA information” from the Timberwolves before he was fired earlier this year.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
The three-time ACC player of the year sustained the second torn ACL of her career.
Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Scoot Henderson are notable G League Ignite alum.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.
Plus, a few intriguing teams to watch in the West.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Earlier this week, Alex Rodriguez's group lost its $300 million investment from the Carlyle Group.