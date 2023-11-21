Iowa State's Matt Campbell on Kansas State rivalry, takeaways from the season and more
Four minutes with Matt Campbell on Iowa State football's rivalry with Kansas State, takeaways from the season, and feelings on conference realignment.
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
The Steelers have said "No, Canada," making their first in-season coaching change in over 80 years.
Jorge Martin breaks down three running backs who were backups coming into the season and have moved into prominent roles for fantasy.
Justin Jefferson wants to be fully healthy before he steps back onto the field, regardless of what fantasy players have to say.
Ferrari trails Mercedes by four points for second in the constructor's standings.
With a looming reality due to several lawsuits, power conference schools may soon operate under a new governance structure. What would it look like?
No. 2 Purdue takes on No. 7 Tennessee and No. 1 Kansas meets No. 4 Marquette in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
It's the largest gift in Memphis history.
There is no word on a return or why she is absent from the team, and big games loom on the calendar for the Tigers in the coming nine days.
It's the third-most watched race of the F1 season in the U.S. despite starting at 1 a.m. ET.
Matt Canada was fired Tuesday, and he hasn't been great, but the Steelers' issues on offense run way deeper. It starts with the quarterback.
NASCAR's current TV contract with Fox and NBC expires after next season.
No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue and No. 7 Tennessee will join Marquette in the Maui Invitational semifinals.
The Eagles went into Arrowhead on Monday night hoping to get revenge for February's Super Bowl defeat. They emerged with a comeback victory and the best record in the NFL.
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
Bosa avoided a worst-case scenario, but head coach Brandon Staley doesn't know if his star pass rusher will play again this season.
The suspension is the second this season for Jackson.
Here's why fans might (and might not) anticipate seeing Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mike Trout and others in different uniforms come 2024.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.