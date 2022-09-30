Iowa State WR commit expected to visit Nebraska this weekend

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been active on the recruiting trail, and their efforts may soon pay off.

According to The Omaha World-Herald’s Sam McKewon, 2023 wide receiver Beni Ngoyi is expected to visit the Cornhuskers this weekend. This is surprising news. Ngoyi committed to Iowa State in July.

Ngoyi is a local prospect. He attends Lincoln High School. 247 Sports ranks Ngoyi as the fifth-best prospect in the state of Nebraska.

Ngoyi has received 13 offers. He previously took visits to Iowa State and Washington. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph is listed as Ngoyi’s primary recruiter.

Ngoyi is the second prospect, who is committed to another school, expected to visit Nebraska this weekend. Tulane running back commit Arnold Barnes III is also taking an official visit.

