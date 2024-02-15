Iowa State women's basketball topples No. 6 Kansas State in double OT thriller

AMES – As the Iowa State women’s basketball team stumbled through the second half of the Big 12 Conference season, the Cyclones quickly fell from near the top of the standings and quickly watched as their NCAA Tournament hopes dwindled.

If the Cyclones (14-9, 8-5 Big 12) were going to recover, they needed something big to happen.

Perhaps the best moment of Iowa State’s up-and-down season came Wednesday night as the Cyclones took down sixth-ranked Kansas State with a 96-93 double-overtime win over the Wildcats at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones hit 10 free throws in the final 35.3 seconds of double overtime to get the win. Addy Brown's with 3.4 seconds left gave Iowa State a three-point lead. Kansas State couldn't successfully get a shot off in time before the buzzer sounded.

The victory helped stop the bleeding for the Cyclones, who had fallen on tough times after a 6-0 start to the conference season. They entered Wednesday's game having lost five of their last six, including their first Big 12 defeat at home just four days earlier.

But the Cyclones regrouped in a big way by sleighing their second top-10 team of the season after taking down No. 7 Baylor earlier in the campaign. This one wasn't easy. Iowa State, which led by as many as 13 on three different occasions in the first half, watched its lead disappear with a huge third quarter by Kansas State, which outscored the Cyclones 24-15 in the frame.

Kansas State, which trailed for the bulk of the first half, took a 59-58 lead in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Gisela Sanchez. The basket kickstarted a back-and-forth battle the rest of the way. Brown sank a pair of free throws with 10.6 seconds left to tie the game, 72-72. Iowa State then forced overtime when Audi Crooks blocked a shot and Kansas State couldn't get a shot off in time.

The drama continued into overtime with Brown hitting two more free throws with 8.3 seconds left to tie the game. Kansas State star Ayoka Lee, playing in her first game since an injury in January, connected on a game-tying jumper to send the game into double overtime.

Iowa State was clutch at the free throw line in double overtime with Hannah Belanger connecting on two to give Iowa State an 88-87 lead with 35.3 seconds left. The Cyclones didn't miss the rest of the way, with Brown and Emily Ryan hitting free throws to hold off Kansas State.

What’s next? Well, it doesn't get any easier for Iowa State

Another tough task awaits the Cyclones. Iowa State will hit the road and play at No. 5 Texas on Saturday. It’s the lone meeting between the two teams. Iowa State has struggled on the road this season with a 3-7 record in games away from Hilton Coliseum.

