Iowa State women's basketball roster: Breaking down the 2024-25 Cyclones team

AMES − The Iowa State women's basketball team was one of the nation's biggest surprise stories last season. The Cyclones, behind their strong group of freshmen, went to the Big 12 Tournament title game, came within a win of reaching the Sweet 16, and showed that they were way ahead of where many expected them to be.

They won't be sneaking up on anyone this season.

Expectations will be high for the Cyclones, who not only bring back many of the key contributors from their successful campaign last season but also bring in some new faces from the transfer portal who could make an impact for the upcoming season.

Let's take a closer look at Iowa State's roster, examining what types of roles everyone on scholarship could have for the Cyclones in 2024-25. Some of last season's most productive players are listed at the top.

Iowa State's Audi Crooks takes a shot against Stanford on March 24 in an NCAA Tournament game in Stanford, Calif.

Audi Crooks

Crooks burst onto the scene as one of the best freshmen in the nation last season. The Algona native quickly earned a starting spot early in the season and never gave it back. Crooks averaged a team-high 19.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game with the offense revolving around her for most of the season. She could be just knocking on the door of her potential, though. Everything will run through Crooks next season. And with a year of experience and a full offseason at Iowa State under her belt, Crooks could be even better as a sophomore.

Iowa State's Emily Ryan drives to the basket during a March 24 NCAA Tournament game at Stanford.

Emily Ryan

It’s hard not to think about what the surprising Cyclones could have accomplished with a full season of Ryan at their disposal. Ryan missed the start of the season with an injury and appeared in just 24 games, making 16 starts. But she’s taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility awarded by the NCAA from the COVID-19 pandemic and coming back for 2024-25. She gives Iowa State a steady point guard who can get Crooks the ball and score when needed. More important, she provides a young team with tons of experience.

Addy Brown of Iowa State takes a shot during an NCAA Tournament game at Stanford on March 22.

Addy Brown

The emergence of Crooks overshadowed just how good Brown was. The Kansas native was a star herself, averaging 13 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Her versatility was invaluable to the Cyclones and carried them early in the season as they worked in Crooks more and dealt with the absence of Ryan. But with those two presumably ready to go from the start, Brown won’t be expected to carry the offense as much as she had to last season, allowing her to do a little bit of everything (a role that she excels at).

Iowa State's Arianna Jackson handles the ball against Baylor on March 9 in the Big 12 Tournament.

Arianna Jackson

Jackson played a much bigger role than the Cyclones envisioned for her during her freshman season, filling in for Ryan at the start of the season. Even when Ryan returned, Jackson’s defense was so good that Iowa State continued to give her valuable minutes. Jackson dealt with a hand injury last season that kept her from scoring as much as she could have. But now that she’s healthy Jackson could be another lethal 3-point scoring option for the Cyclones and once again an important player on both ends of the floor.

Sydney Harris

Harris was a big pickup in the transfer portal. The Cyclones needed some size, strength and experience with Nyamer Diew and Jalynn Bristow hitting the transfer portal. They got all that with the addition of Harris, who has appeared in 45 games the last two seasons between Central Michigan and most recently TCU. She averaged 14.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Harris gives Iowa State some versatility with its lineup with her ability to play the 3 or the 4 positions.

Iowa State's Kelsey Joens takes a 3-point shot against Kansas State on Feb. 14 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Kelsey Joens

Joens provided important minutes off the bench for Iowa State along with getting occasional starts. She made the most of those opportunities, averaging 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. Despite checking in at just 5-foot-10, Joens was one of the team’s top rebounders and could be one of the team’s top shooters from 3-point range with more playing time possibly coming this season.

LSU's Alisa Williams (15) takes a selfie after the Tigers won their Elite Eight game on March 26, 2023.

Alisa Williams

Williams gives Iowa State some much-needed size at the 4 position, checking in at 6-foot-2. She also provides some important experience, having won a national championship at LSU before transferring to Iowa State. Williams was late to hit the portal so she sat out last season. But her ability to play the 3, 4 and 5 positions will give the Cyclones some flexibility with their rotations.

Johnston's Aili Tanke reacts after making a 3-pointer during a state tournament game March 1 in Des Moines.

Aili Tanke

The Cyclones envision Tanke as an Ashley Joens type of player who can do it all − shoot it from 3, attack the hoop and draw fouls. But that won’t be the Johnston native’s role right away. Tanke will be looked at to help from beyond the 3-point arc, an area of the game where she might already be ahead of Ashley Joens. Tanke was a long-distance star in high school, shooting nearly 50% from 3-point range. Tanke also won the 2024 State Farm National Girls 3-Point Shootout.

Lilly Taulelei

When Isnelle Natabou transferred after the season, the Cyclones were desperate to find someone to back up Crooks. Tauleli could be that person. The 6-foot-3 center/forward made 22 starts for UMass as a freshman last season and averaged 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. She also shot 45% from the field. Iowa State will need solid minutes from her to give Crooks some rest or help out if she’s in foul trouble. She's a late arrival to Iowa State this summer playing for New Zealand's national team this summer.

Kenzie Hare transferred from Marquette to Iowa State after the 2023-24 season.

Kenzie Hare

Hare gives Iowa State another strong shooting option from beyond the arc. She averaged 14 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds last season at Marquette while breaking the school's single-season record for 3-pointers made by a sophomore (91). She will help fill the lost production of sharpshooter Hannah Belanger (graduated). Like Belanger, Hare could fill in at point guard in a pinch.

Oregon State's Lily Hansford drives to the basket against South Carolina in a March 31 NCAA Tournament game.

Lily Hansford

Hansford will try to give Iowa State a consistent 3-point shooting threat. That was an issue at times for the Cyclones last season even with Belanger, one of the top shooters in the nation while at Truman State, on their roster. But with Belanger now finished in college, Hansford possibly could fill that void after shooting 45% from beyond the arc last season at Oregon State.

Indiana All-Star Reagan Wilson (3) celebrates a victory over the Kentucky All-Stars on June 8 in Indianapolis.

Reagan Wilson

Wilson is likely the point guard of the future. The 5-8 freshman guard already has impressed coaches with how vocal she's been on the floor during her short time in Ames. With Iowa State's plethora of options at guard right now, Wilson likely will need to wait for consistent playing time.

