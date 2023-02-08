Iowa State at West Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa State at West Virginia prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8

Iowa State at West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Iowa State (16-6), West Virginia (14-9)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Iowa State at West Virginia Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

Iowa State has to turn up its defensive pressure another few notches.

It’s not going to be able to get much on the move, and it’s not going to do a lot from three. What it will do is force lots and lots of turnovers – no one in the Big 12 comes up with more.

West Virginia is a bit hit-or-miss on mistakes. It loses when it turns the ball over a ton, but it’s able to make up for its problems with fast break points and forcing a whole lot of fouls.

Iowa State has a way of grinding games down, relying on the big defensive stop, and …

Why West Virginia Will Win

Iowa State fouls. A lot.

It’s a strong Cyclone team that’s been able to hover close to the top ten overall in the rankings, but it doesn’t do a thing on the move, it never gets to the free throw line, and that stifling D generates a whole lot of fouls.

It all works because the fouls slow things down, but no one in the Big 12 gets paid on the free throw line like West Virginia does. If it can get there 20ish times and make 15ish or more, it should be fine.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

No one fouls more than West Virginia.

The difference, though, will be that the home side will make its free throws and the road side won’t.

There won’t be anything aesthetically pleasing about this game. It’ll be about the D, the free throws, and a West Virginia team that will play right into the geared down tempo.

Story continues

Iowa State at West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 65, Iowa State 61

Line: West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Ranking: 3

– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Wednesday

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll



Story originally appeared on College Football News