Iowa State vs. Washington State: Alamo Bowl preview and predictions

No. 24 Iowa State (8-4) vs. No. 13 Washington State (10-2)

Location: San Antonio | When: Dec. 28 (9 p.m. ET) | TV: ESPN | Line: WSU -3

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Iowa State: After a 1-3 start, Iowa State played its way back into Big 12 title game contention with a five-game winning streak that included upsets of Oklahoma State and West Virginia. WVU was ranked No. 6 when it visited Ames, but the Cyclones were dominant in a 30-14 victory. A quarterback switch to true freshman Brock Purdy played a big part in the turnaround. A loss to Texas knocked the Cyclones out of Big 12 title game contention, but they won their last two to get to eight wins for the first time since 2000.

Gardner Minshew has been great for Washington State in 2018. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Washington State: Wazzu lost its Pac-12 opener to USC before going on a seven-game winning streak to vault itself into the College Football Playoff picture. The Cougars were led by East Carolina graduate transfer Gardner Minshew at quarterback, who emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. At 10-1, Washington State had to overcome rival Washington in the Apple Cup to reach the Pac-12 title game and keep its CFP hopes alive, but UW ended up winning 28-15 on a snowy night in Pullman. That gave the Pac-12 North crown to UW and ended up knocking WSU out of the New Year’s Six bowls.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

It’s one of the first bowl games of the year between two ranked teams. You’ll get to see Minshew run Mike Leach’s high-powered offense against the second-best defense in the Big 12. A win would send one of Washington State’s best seasons out on a high note. A win would do the same for Iowa State. Matt Campbell has quickly built the Cyclones into one of the Big 12’s better teams after years of struggles.

Iowa State running back David Montgomery has been one of the best in college football the past two seasons. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State: Despite dealing with a few injuries, Montgomery surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season. He enters the bowl game with 1,092 yards and 12 scores after putting up 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also 67 career receptions for the Cyclones. This could be the final collegiate game for Montgomery. An NFL prospect, the junior could opt to put his name in the 2019 draft.

Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State: After two seasons as a part-time starter at East Carolina, Minshew, a fifth-year senior, found the perfect fit in Leach’s air raid offense. With 4,477 yards and 36 touchdowns, Minshew finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Along the way, he threw for more than 300 yards in 11 of his 12 games and completed 70.6 percent of his passes. Minshew could end up on an NFL roster next year.

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Iowa State: A win would be the ninth of the season for Iowa State. That would tie a school record set back in 2000. The 2000 season is the last time ISU reached eight wins. Before that, the Cyclones hadn’t won eight games since 1978. A win would also mean a bowl win in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history. ISU beat Memphis in the Liberty Bowl last year.

Washington State: The Cougars can also make program history. Washington State has five previous 10-win seasons, but has never reached the 11-win mark before. And for all the success under Leach, WSU is just 1-3 in bowl games during his tenure, including back-to-back Holiday Bowl losses.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Washington State 41, Iowa State 40

Sam Cooper: Iowa State 31, Washington State 28

Pat Forde: Washington State 31, Iowa State 25

