Iowa State vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Iowa State vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Iowa State (6-3), Texas Tech (5-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa State vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

Shhhhh, but Iowa State is playing well and is still knee deep in the mix for a Big 12 title appearance.

The loss at West Virginia was a problem, but it came back roaring with a dominant 30-7 win over Texas. The passing attack is playing well, Breece Hall continues to be Breece Hall, and there shouldn’t be any problems moving the ball on the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech statistically has been fine against the run, but that’s mostly because most teams are throwing at will. The secondary got lit up by Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams as part of a run of 296 or more passing yards allowed in four of the last six games.

Iowa State’s offense will have some fun, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Texas Tech Will Win

As good as the Cyclone offense is, it stalls just a bit too much.

It’s not that great on third downs, the special teams have had their issues over the season, and the defense isn’t always sharp against quarterbacks in a groove.

After dominating over the first part of the season, the Iowa State secondary allowed over 300 yards in three straight games before shutting down Texas to a dead stop.

Texas Tech might be in transition to the Joey McGuire era for 2022, but it’s still Sonny Cumbie’s team for the moment. There will be lots and lots of passing.

What’s Going To Happen

Do the Red Raiders have something in freshman QB Donovan Smith?

Story continues

He stepped in against Oklahoma two weeks ago and hit 17-of-22 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown with a pick, ran a little bit, and he looked like a guy the new regime might want to think about building around.

Henry Colombi is still in the mix, and Tyler Shough should be back soon from his collarbone injury, but none of those guys play D.

Iowa State’s offense will be too balanced and too consistent. The time off for the Red Raiders will help a bit, but the Cyclone experience will come through in a must-have game before dealing with Oklahoma.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Iowa State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 20

Iowa State -10.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings