Iowa State vs Oklahoma State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, January 26

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 26

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Iowa State (14-5), Oklahoma State (10-8)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

So how does Iowa State pull up from its nosedive?

The threes have to start falling.

They’re not getting a lick of luck lately from the outside, they’re not getting to the free throw line, and they’re struggling to come up with enough easy points off of turnovers to make up for the problems on the outside.

Oklahoma State doesn’t make its free throws on a consistent enough basis, it’s the worst team in the Big 12 from three, and it’s awful on the free throw line.

However …

– NFL Mock Draft: First 1st round mock

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Oklahoma State’s defense makes up for the offense.

It generates a whole lot of mistakes and makes plays on the move, the D generates a ton of blocks, and the aggressive style comes through on the offensive boards with enough second chance points to matter.

How bad has Iowa State been from the outside? Against the solid Texas Tech and TCU defenses it hit 8-of-52 from three and is way too inconsistent overall.

The Oklahoma State pressure should be enough to keep that going. Big 12 opponents are hitting way under 40% from three.

– AP college basketball top 25

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State just isn’t showing well enough, and Oklahoma State isn’t the team to go against if you’re struggling from the field.

The Cowboys might not be winning a ton, but the D has been good through the rough 4-7 run.

There won’t be anything pretty about this game, but it’ll be a tight throughout and close late. Oklahoma State will get the late defensive stop to survive.

Story continues

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Lines

Oklahoma State 59, Iowa State 57

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: College basketball starting … now

1: NFL pregame shows

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College