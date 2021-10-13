Iowa State vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Iowa State vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Iowa State (3-2), Kansas State (3-2)

Iowa State vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

After losses to Iowa and Baylor, the world might have blown off lumped in Iowa State with the other 2020 anomalies, but this is still a terrific team full of veterans, talent, and now, no pressure compared to about a month ago.

Completely forgotten is how the team is still very, very much in the Big 12 title chase.

Blowing away Kansas is hardly a signal of anything – granted, there still isn’t a decent win yet in 2020 – the Cyclones have had two weeks off, they still get Texas and Oklahoma in Ames, and they get a shot at Oklahoma in late November.

In other words, blow off everything that happened in the first half of the year and prepare for the pivot.

The Kansas State offense has gone dead-silent on the ground over the last three games, the pass defense has been lit up, and there isn’t enough of a passing game to help the cause if the Cyclone D continues to be fantastic.

However …

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas State has the defensive front to give the Iowa State offense a bad day.

The secondary might be giving up plenty of yards, but it’s not facing the most efficient of passing games. The Cyclone offensive line has been fine, but the attack isn’t converting on third downs and – again – it hasn’t been able to come through in the two big games that mattered.

The idea will be to make Brock Purdy win this. He was fantastic in last year’s blowout win, but he struggled in Manhattan in 2019 with a season-low 185 yards.

He’s been wildly inconsistent so far, and if he isn’t on, there’s going to be a problem getting the offense moving against a K-State run D that leads the Big 12, allowing 86 yards per game helped by the big plays behind the line.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a strong Kansas State team that beat Stanford and Nevada and balled out in losses to undefeated Oklahoma and Oklahoma State teams, but this game is about Iowa State.

Can the Cyclones really wake up in time to get into the conference title hunt? did the time off and the light scrimmage against the Jayhawks be enough to get this whole thing going?

This week, yes.

The Iowa State offense is still going to be spotty, but the defense will make up for it by stuffing the Kansas State rushing attack and allowing fewer than 300 yards of total offense.

It’s not going to be anything pretty, but it’ll be a strong road win over a good team. This year, it’s a step for the Cyclones.

Iowa State vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 26, Kansas State 20

Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

