Iowa State vs Kansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Iowa State vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Kansas (2-2), Iowa State (2-2)

Kansas vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

The defense still works.

The offense hasn’t been all that awful, but it’s been a disappointment in the 2-2 start. The D, though, allowed over 100 rushing yards just once so far – it gave up a mere 123 in the loss to Baylor last week.

The Cyclones are No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 3 in the nation in total defense, that run D has been a rock, and they’re at the top of the Big 12 in pass defense.

The Kansas defense should be just what the Iowa State offense needs. There’s no pass rush, there aren’t enough big plays happening when the ball is in the air, and the team allows over 475 yards per game. But …

Why Kansas Will Win

The Kansas offense perked up against Duke.

It was a loss, and the D couldn’t hold at any point, but the O hung 33 points, 530 yards, and threw a mega-scare into the investor types at the very end of the 19-point loss.

QB Jason Bean continues to be a bright spot. He might struggle to do anything consistently right against the Cyclones, but he’ll at least apply a little pressure.

For all of the problems, Kansas is doing a slew of the little things right. They’re not getting flagged, they’re not turning the ball over, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State is about to get the O roaring.

What’s been the problem? The offense moved against Baylor, it just couldn’t get the job done finishing off drives. This week, the Cyclones will come up with well over 400 yards and they’ll get the points to go with them.

Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 48, Kansas 13

Line: Iowa State -34.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

