Houston vs. Iowa State basketball Big 12 Tournament prediction, betting odds, picks

No. 2 seed Iowa State men's basketball will finish off its strong showing in the 2024 Big 12 Tournament with a championship game matchup with No. 1 Houston at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Cyclones (26-7) dominated in both their tournament debut on Thursday, beating Kansas State, 76-57, and in their 76-62 victory over No. 3 seed Baylor in Friday's semifinals. The Cougars (30-3), meanwhile, also won their two tournament matchups easily, topping TCU and Texas Tech.

Iowa State has been strong against the spread all season (22-10-1).

Check out the betting odds, team stats and predictions for Iowa State vs. Houston below:

Iowa State vs. Houston basketball betting odds

NOTE: Lines listed from ESPN BET as of Saturday afternoon. Odds may vary on different sportsbooks.

Spread: Iowa State +5.5 (-110), Houston -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Iowa State (+190), Houston (-230)

Over/under: 122.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs. Houston basketball team stat comparison

This matchup is a clash between two of the nation's top defenses. Both sides are scrappy, physical and pride themselves on that end of the floor, so the game could come down to which team takes better care of the ball, draws more fouls or hits more 3-pointers.

Iowa State Houston Points per game 75.8 74.0 Points against 61.9 56.6 Field goal % 46.2 43.9 3-point % 34.6 35.1 Assists per game 15.7 13.1 Rebounds per game 33.9 37.7 Steals per game 10.5 10.1 Blocks per game 3.1 4.8 Last 5 games 4-1 (W2) 5-0 (W11)

Iowa State vs. Houston basketball series history

Iowa State and Houston have very few previous matchups, with the sides splitting the previous eight games against each other (4-4).

That held true this season during Houston's first campaign in the Big 12 Conference, as each squad won its home game against the other. Houston won the most recent matchup, 73-65, on Feb. 19.

A player to watch will be Cyclones point guard Tamin Lipsey, who played one of his worst games of the 2023-24 season in that February contest at Houston (4 points, 4 assists, 6 turnovers, 1-for-8 shooting).

Iowa State vs. Houston basketball prediction, picks

ESPN matchup predictor: Iowa State 24.3% to win, Houston 75.7%

USA Today Sportsbookwire: Houston 65, Iowa State 62 — bet Iowa State +5.5, over 122.5

How to watch Iowa State vs. Houston basketball Big 12 Tournament today

