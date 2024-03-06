Iowa State vs. BYU basketball prediction, betting odds, picks

Iowa State basketball is looking to finish with a perfect 18-0 home record in the 2023-24 season.

The No. 6 Cyclones (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) must top Big 12 Conference foe No. 20 BYU (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) in Wednesday night's game at Hilton Coliseum to do so. It's their final home game of this regular season and they enter as heavy favorites.

Both teams covered the spread as favorites in their last game.

Check out the betting odds, team stats and predictions for Iowa State vs. BYU below:

Iowa State vs. BYU basketball betting odds

NOTE: Lines listed from ESPN Bet. Odds may vary on different sportsbooks.

Spread: Iowa State -7.5 (-110), BYU +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Iowa State (-320), BYU (+240)

Over/under: 145.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs. BYU basketball team stat comparison

This matchup is a clash of styles, with Iowa State sporting the nation's No. 6-ranked defense and BYU coming in with a high-scoring, ball-movement-oriented offense.

Iowa State BYU Points per game 76.6 82.7 Points allowed per game 61.9 69.4 Field goal % 46.8 46.6 3-point % 35.0 35.1 Rebounds per game 34.4 39.9 Assists per game 16.2 18.9 Blocks per game 2.9 2.9 Steals per game 10.5 6.2 Last 5 games record 4-1 (W3) 3-2 (W2)

Iowa State vs. BYU basketball series history

ISU is 5-1 all-time vs. the Cougars, but its five-win streak was snapped on Jan. 16 when BYU earned an 87-72 victory.

The biggest discrepancies in that matchup were BYU's plus-9 made 3-pointers advantage (13-4) and Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey shooting just 4-for-12 with nine points.

Iowa State vs. BYU basketball prediction, picks

ESPN matchup predictor: Iowa State 79.6% to win, BYU 20.4%

USA Today Sportsbookwire: Iowa State 76, BYU 67 — bet Iowa State -7.5, under 145.5

How to watch Iowa State vs. BYU basketball

