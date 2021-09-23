Iowa State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Iowa State vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Iowa State (2-1), Baylor (3-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa State vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

It’s not like everything is back to normal just because Iowa State rolled past a miserable UNLV team, but it sure did help to put up close to 500 yards of total offense in the 48-3 win.

There’s way too much talent and experience to be this mediocre. Now that the Cyclones got through the rocky start to the season, this needs to be when it all kicks in.

No, the O hasn’t been consistent enough on third downs, and it hasn’t been strong enough on the ground, and before last week, QB Brock Purdy hasn’t been Brock Purdy enough, and …

The D has been more than good enough. It’s No. 1 in the nation.

There haven’t been any problems on that side of the ball, and now it goes against a Baylor team that finally plays against a defense with teeth.

– Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

Why Baylor Will Win

The Baylor offense has been consistent.

It’s been able to rip through Texas State, Texas Southern, and Kansas over the first three games running 69 plays in each of them. Now the attack is done with the light scrimmages and will be as ready for the Iowa State defense as it’ll ever be.

The Bears lead the Big 12 in total offense with 559 yards of total offense, the ground game tears off yards in chunks, and veteran QB Gerry Bohanon has improved each week. He’s starting to hit bigger plays down the field, he has yet to throw a pick, and he’s been good on the move.

Everything about the Baylor offense has to be perfect at home, because …

– Week 4 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Story continues

The Baylor defense has been just okay, and it’s about to get run on.

The coaching staff knows how to put together a D, and the stats are there thanks to the easy schedule to start, The pass rush isn’t going to bother Purdy, and the front that hasn’t seen any sort of a push from a decent offensive line is about to meet a Cyclone offense that wants to get a push from the start.

Iowa State won’t look like a true Big 12 championship contender quite yet, but it’ll take a step forward to get there.

– Week 3 NFL Expert Picks

Iowa State vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Iowa State 30, Baylor 16

Line: Iowa -7, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings