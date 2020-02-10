Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton done for the year with broken wrist

Iowa State star and potential top ten pick Tyrese Haliburton will miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his left wrist in a win over Kansas State on Saturday.

Haliburton suffered the injury late in the first half, when he landed awkwardly after trying to block a shot on a fast break. He tried to return to the game in the second half but was unable to continue playing. The school said the severity of the injury was not determined until he received an MRI on Sunday.

“This comes as a shock to me, my family, my teammates and coaches,” Haliburton said in a statement released on Monday. “As this season continues, I will try to be the best teammate possible. I know my brothers will step up and I can’t wait to be there every step of the way.”

A 6-foot-5 guard, Haliburton was averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 boards, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals this season.