Iowa State tight end DeShawn Hanika is entering the transfer portal.

Iowa State tight end DeShawn Hanika will enter the transfer portal.

That news came via a social media post, in which he wrote: "After a really long year and talking with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining."

The redshirt senior did not play this season after being charged in the state's sports gambling investigation. Hanika was alleged to have made 288 bets, with 70 on Iowa State basketball. He pleaded not guilty.

A Story County judge granted the prosecution's motion to dismiss Hanika’s misdemeanor tampering with records charge after the state waited too long to indict him.

Hanika played in 12 games in 2022, during which he caught 17 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

Cyclones running backs Eli Sanders and Cartevious Norton also are likely headed to the portal, which opens for business Dec. 4.

Both sophomores, neither accompanied the team to Saturday’s 42-35 victory at Kansas State. When asked Saturday night if that’s there they’re likely headed, coach Matt Campbell said:

"I would imagine. … Both of those guys going through some things personally ... felt it was their best interest to work through personal situations, and our best interest to continue to make sure the guys that were ready to play in this football game were on the plane to come down here.”

