Iowa State has talked the talk, but Texas looks to have the final say in rivalry series

So Jarrod Hufford had some things to say this week.

While speaking with reporters, the Iowa State offensive lineman was candid with his thoughts about the Texas Longhorns. Iowa State (6-4, 5-2) will host No. 7 Texas (9-1, 6-1) this weekend.

Hufford admitted that the Iowa and Texas games are always circled on the Iowa State calendar and he'd love to send the Longhorns off to the SEC with a loss in their final trip to Ames. He felt that UT players have egos that need to be checked. Hufford censored himself but seemed to channel OutKast's 2004 hit song "Roses" when he opined that the Longhorns think their excrement "don’t stink.”

I asked Iowa State OL Jarrod Hufford about Texas coming to Ames one final time before leaving for the SEC. Hufford gave a spicy answer, and then added some more heat when answering @TravisHines21 follow-up question. pic.twitter.com/W0gXaGVzPj — Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) November 14, 2023

Rude, right? But not completely surprising. Since he got to campus in 2019, Hufford’s Iowa State teams have gone 3-1 against Texas. And when UT visited Jack Trice Stadium in 2019 and 2021, the Cyclones were no less hospitable than Hufford was earlier this week.

Iowa Stats used a walk-off field goal in 2019 to boot Texas from The Associated Press poll. A 30-7 loss in Ames two years later led to assistant coach Bo Davis’ infamous rant on the team bus.

"I'd say what makes (playing at Iowa State) difficult would be us as a team allowing the outside factors to affect us," UT offensive lineman Christian Jones said. "Whether it be the weather, the crowd, night game, blackout game. It's always November, it's always night, so it's going to be cold. Now we definitely know."

Iowa State running back Cartevious Norton is lifted by offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford after scoring a touchdown at Baylor last month. The Cyclones are already stirred up about hosting Texas on Saturday.

Hufford's words will feed right into the "Embrace the Hate" mantra that UT has adopted this season. But Saturday shouldn't be about Texas proving Hofford wrong or Hofford backing up his boast. After all, there is a significant football game that still needs to be played.

With two weeks left in the regular season, Texas has seized control of first place in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State is among four teams tied for second place. If Texas wins on Saturday, it will clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game. If UT loses, the holiday weekend could get very interesting.

"We try not to put too much into that (bulletin board material)," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday. "We try to focus on our mission, and we've been on a mission since week one. That mission continues Saturday night."

Also a current contender for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Texas enters the week having won four straight games. In two of those contests, however, Texas blew a lead of at least 20 points and had to break a late tie. Texas led TCU by 20 points last week but eventually needed to hold off the Horned Frogs in a 29-26 victory.

Earlier this week, Texas players were peppered with questions about those near-collapses. To illustrate his answer, Jones brought up a well-known meme of two men digging for diamonds. As one of the men is ferociously using a pickax to burrow a path to the treasure in this meme, the other man has become dejected and has given up despite being just inches away from the riches.

"Just got to dig a little deeper. That's been the message: just got to dig a little deeper," Jones said. "I don't know if y'all seen the photo, the meme of the guy who's digging for diamonds and stuff, and he turns around and the other dude is super far away, and he's still going hard. You know, it's right there. It's never as good as it seems; it's never as bad as it seems. Just knowing that you have to wake up every day and work hard and be intentional about it and all of that is the best way to be successful."

This weekend, Texas will face an Iowa State team that has survived a rocky start to its season and the fallout from an offseason gambling scandal. Iowa State is averaging 25.7 points while allowing 19.9, and the Cyclones have won four of their last five games.

When asked what Iowa State does well, Sarkisian replied to "just look at the ball." That was a reference to the Cyclones' turnover numbers. Iowa State has lost a conference-low eight turnovers this season. The 15 passes that the ISU defense has intercepted are the third-best total in the country.

"I respect the heck out of (Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell) and his staff of just their coaching and how they coach the game," Sarkisian said. "They know who they are on defense; they know who they are offensively; they do a nice job on special teams. You need to play all three phases of football when you play them, and then you need to make sure that the ball is at the forefront of what you do."

Iowa State has recorded a 3-2 record this season at Jack Trice Stadium. This season is the 100-year anniversary of Trice's death from injuries sustained in a football game against Minnesota. Trice was Iowa State' first Black athlete.

Iowa State sold out its 61,500-seat stadium for the Texas game in 2021, and UT was greeted by 58,946 fans when they visited in 2019. Sarkisian said the Longhorns expect a "hostile environment" on Iowa State's senior night.

"I don't know what's out there in Ames that much, but I know when it's football under the lights, they definitely show out," said Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford, whose fourth-quarter fumble recovery sealed a 24-21 win over Iowa State in Austin last year. "It's going to be a good crowd. They definitely will have energy."

Saturday's game

No. 7 Texas (9-1, 6-1) at Iowa State (6-4, 5-2), 7 p.m., Fox, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football team vying for title game invitation during road trip