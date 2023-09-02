Iowa State starting lineman Jake Remsburg suspended 6 games by the NCAA for gambling

Iowa State starting offensive lineman Jake Remsburg has been suspended six games by the NCAA, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Des Moines Register on Friday.

Iowa State administrators would not confirm the news, nor would they comment on any other player involved in the state’s sports gambling probe of student-athletes at ISU and Iowa.

“Iowa State has received the eligibility rulings from the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) Committee and shared those with impacted student-athletes,” a statement from the school’s athletics media relations department stated. “As we have stated since the outset, we will not comment on any individual’s case, however we will continue to support and stand our student-athletes if they elect to appeal their SAR decision.”

The junior was accused of placing bets on NCAA football and basketball games, although none involved Iowa State. Remsburg missing 50% of the season falls in line with the NCAA’s new gambling penalties. That would make him eligible for the Oct. 14 Big 12 Conference game at Cincinnati.

Seven current or former Iowa State football players have been charged in the probe, including five returning starters from last year’s team in quarterback Hunter Dekkers, running back Jirehl Brock, Remsburg, tight end DeShawn Hanika and defensive lineman Isaiah Lee. Brock and Lee left the program. Remsburg, Dekkers and Hanika remain on the roster.

The Story County Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint against Dekkers, charging him with tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling. Dekkers is accused of placing 26 wagers on Iowa State sporting events, including the 2021 football game against Oklahoma State when he was a sophomore backup quarterback, according to the complaint, filed in Iowa District Court for Story County. Dekkers did not play in that game.

The complaint alleges the DraftKings account controlled by Dekkers completed approximately 366 mobile/online sports wagers totaling “over $2,799.”

Dekkers, who started all 12 of the Cyclones' games last season, would face permanent loss of eligibility under NCAA guidelines that prohibit athletes from wagering on their own games or other sports at their own schools.

Hanika’s accusations include placing bets on Iowa State basketball. A redshirt senior, Hanika also could be facing a season-long suspension, based on his alleged betting on Iowa State basketball.

Iowa State opened the season Saturday against Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium.

