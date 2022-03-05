Iowa State RB Breece Hall shines at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL draft might not see a running back come off the board in the first round, but it’s a safe bet that when the first one is selected, it’ll be Iowa State’s Breece Hall.

Hall backed up his impressive film and production for the Cyclones with a dominant performance during on-field drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Here’s Hall in action Friday night:

.@CycloneFB RB @BreeceH, oh boy: 40" vert (best of all RBs in 2022)

10'6" broad

Can also posterize you on the court 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/riTtBA7AFh — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

