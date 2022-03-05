Iowa State RB Breece Hall shines at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Breece HallAmerican football running back
The 2022 NFL draft might not see a running back come off the board in the first round, but it’s a safe bet that when the first one is selected, it’ll be Iowa State’s Breece Hall.
Hall backed up his impressive film and production for the Cyclones with a dominant performance during on-field drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Here’s Hall in action Friday night:
"I always said I was RB1." 🗣️@BreeceH thinks he proved that tonight. @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/WX6S5qG7Ir
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
.@BreeceH just looks like he has the "it" factor. @CycloneFB
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/IYZ9i8LqjR
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
Breece Hall: 4.44u 😯
The @CycloneFB RB is @BuckyBrooks No. 1 RB.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/OPukA3X1rV
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
.@CycloneFB RB @BreeceH, oh boy:
40" vert (best of all RBs in 2022)
10'6" broad
Can also posterize you on the court
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/riTtBA7AFh
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
1
1