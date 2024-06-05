Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht playing host to free youth football camp

Many athletes excel at using their NIL money to benefit others.

One of them is Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht, the son of former NFL tight end and current St. Louis Battlehawks coach Anthony Becht.

Rocco will host and fund a camp for fifth through eighth graders on July 13. He will also donate to Perry Community Schools from his NIL funds.

We Will Collective shared the news and admiration via X (formerly Twitter).

So proud of @RoccoBecht for this! Rocco is hosting and funding a free football camp for kids from Perry, Iowa on July 13th. Details below. 🌪️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/5kvYr9051E — WeWillCollective (@WeWillCllective) June 5, 2024

“The state of Iowa and our community has given so much love to me and my family, and we wanted to find a way to give back,” Becht said in a release. “Perry has gone through so much in the past year, and this was a small way to show support and provide a fun day for the kids in Perry.”

The hardships Becht alludes to are a heartbreaking yet seemingly common theme these days: a school shooting.

Per the USA TODAY Network’s Des Moines Register, the event will take place just over six months since five students and three staff members were shot on Jan. 4, 2024, at Perry High School. A sixth-grader and principal Dan Marburger died as a result.

Sign-ups are exclusive to fifth through eighth graders from Perry schools. Anyone wishing to sign up can contact events@wewillcollective.com.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports