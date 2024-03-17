Iowa State players and coach talk about winning Big 12 tourney
Selection Sunday is nearly upon us and bids are at stake as conference championships play out.
The Hawkeyes needed a furious comeback and overtime magic to topple Nebraska. In eking out the win though, they likely locked up a No. 1 seed and should avoid South Carolina until the Final Four.
Teams like Iowa and Villanova probably need strong weeks to make the tournament.
The nation's leading scorer had four second-half points.
Are the Tar Heels still a 1 seed?
Iowa State throttled Houston in the second half and will be a popular Final Four pick.
Wins by New Mexico, NC State, Oregon, Temple and UAB bumped three teams off the bubble.
The Lakers have been dealing with a number of injuries.
It's been two years since the 35-year-old last appeared in an NBA game.
The wind-aided stunner was Acosta's first goal for Chicago FC.
Max Klesmit hit the game-winning shot with less than five seconds to go.
Duke is out after their first game of the tournament.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
There are plenty of compelling stories and charismatic players in men's college basketball this season. But household names? Not so much.
Clark's stardom may be a first for women's basketball. But it's reaching a crescendo because of all the women who pushed the game forward over the years.
The star Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle is calling it a career.
With so many NHL teams' late-season rotations set, one of these players may help you shoot for a fantasy title.
How will this loss affect Tennessee's place in next week's NCAA tournament?
Not everyone was sad to see the three-time DPOY leave the game.
The Rays, Rangers, Pirates, Nationals and Royals make up the next tier on this year's young talent ranks.