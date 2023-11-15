Iowa State offensive lineman makes bold claim ahead of Texas matchup

Tensions are already rising as No. 7 Texas prepares to face Iowa State this week.

For some reason, the Cyclones gave the Longhorns bulletin board material already.

On Tuesday, Iowa State offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford made a few bold claims to the media. Hufford stated Texas isn’t ready to visit Ames for Saturday’s game and “it’s going to be a heck of a farewell present” among other comments.

It’s quite brave to make such comments ahead of facing the best defensive tackle duo in the country in T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy.

Iowa State LG Jarrod Hufford on Texas coming to town for the final time: "It's going to be one heck of a farewell present. They are going to come in here on senior night in the dark. I don't think they really know what is going to be coming for them. We've beaten them 4 out of… — HornSports (@HornSports) November 14, 2023

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders responded to the erratic comment from the Iowa State lineman with a simple three letter word.

According to PFF, Iowa State currently has the second-worst offensive rating in the Big 12 and only averages 25 points per game. However, they have the best defensive rating in the conference and allow under 20 points per game.

Saturday will be the last scheduled game between the two teams, with College Football Playoff hopes still on the line for Texas.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire