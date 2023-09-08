Iowa State OC Nate Scheelhaase, son of a Hawkeye Rose Bowl player, readies for Cy-Hawk

AMES – When Nate Scheelhaase worked the sideline in his second game as Iowa State’s new wide receivers coach back in 2019, it wasn’t the first Cy-Hawk game he’d taken in at Jack Trice Stadium.

It was about two decades earlier when he and his family made the quick drive up Interstate 35 from his native Kansas City to see Iowa State and Iowa square off in Ames.

The young Scheelhaase, though, was not cheering for his future employer back then.

The son of former Hawkeye defensive back Nate Creer, Scheelhaase would have been pulling for the road team.

“I had a lot of history and background there,” Scheelhaase said of Iowa. “My dad, the close friends that he had in his life that I grew up around were his teammates.”

Scheelhaase and Creer have now switched allegiances, though, since Scheelhaase came to Iowa State in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator this past offseason. Saturday’s annual Cy-Hawk game against Iowa (2:30 p.m.; FOX) will see both father and son in cardinal and gold.

“He has consistently since about six years ago,” Scheelhaase said of his father’s fan conversion. “He’ll be converted from here on out. That was a clear talking point in Year 1, and at this point it’s a foregone conclusion.”

Still, the Hawkeyes were Scheelhaase’s introduction to college football, and Kinnick Stadium was the site of some of his first football memories.

Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase speaks to players after the Cyclones’ spring game at Jack Trice Stadium on April 22.

“Obviously, that was the place I had gone to the most games growing up,” he said. “I remember going to a game and my dad’s (1982) Rose Bowl team being out on the field.

“They were the first school to offer me a scholarship.”

Scheelhaase, though, landed at Illinois as a highly-recruited quarterback.

“The truth is my dad had a lot of (former Hawkeye) friends that were coaches – coach (Bob) Stoops was down at Oklahoma, Jay Norvell was at Nebraska,” Scheelhaase said. “We had a bunch of different connections. I didn’t feel like ‘This is the one team.’”

And while Scheelhaase landed in the Big Ten and with one of Iowa’s traditional rivals, Saturday’s game against Iowa will put him in his highest-profile position yet in a game against the Hawkeyes.

By a quirk of scheduling and realignment, Scheelhaase never took on his father’s alma mater as a player despite being a four-year starter with the Illini.

“It’s a crazy stat,” Scheelhaase said. “It was unique, and it is a rival, a game that the fan base anticipates each year so to not have that for five years was unique.”

Now Scheelhaase will be directing the Iowa State offense for just the second time as the offensive coordinator. The Cyclones defeated Northern Iowa, 30-9, in a debut that featured just 45 offensive plays for the Cyclones.

“The efficiency point of what we did on Saturday was a positive,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said of the offense. “We took care of the football. Made plays in critical situations. The growth opportunity now to grow forward from it is certainly a huge positive.”

While the offense managed just 250 yards of total offense and 10 first downs against the Panthers, the offense did look improved from a year ago when the Cyclones were among the worst offenses in the country.

“One of the biggest things we emphaiszed this offseason was just being on the same page, from coach to player throughout a game, from coach to coach throughout a game,” Scheelhaase said. “Knowing what’s coming on the next series. Trying to anticipate things.

“I thought we got a good dose of that this last week of being able to communicate through some of those things, make some adjustments even in game.”

One of the most critical aspects of Scheelhaase’s job, which includes a dual-title as quarterbacks coach, will be the development of signal callers Rocco Becht and JJ Kohl.

Becht was 10 of 13 for 113 yards and two touchdowns while Kohl was 4 of 5 for 3 yards (along with 22 rushing yards).

“I was telling them the horror stories of first starts,” Scheelhaase said. “No one go look up the stats of my first start, but it wasn’t very good."

(For the record: 9 of 23 for 81 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in a loss to Missouri).

"They didn’t have any of those moments where it was like, ‘Man, tough moment, huge mistake,'" Scheelhaase continued. “Going through your first start and understanding what college football requires you to do and the consistency it requires you to have, I think they’ll both grow a ton from it.”

If anyone can appreciate growth from that first start, it’s Scheelhaase, who went on to set the Illinois career record for total offensive yardage after that three-pick debut in 2010.

“I think there was good moments in the game, great decisions that were made,” Scheelhaase said of Becht and Kohl, “and a lot of opportunities to make more plays.

“I was fired up about how they led, about their understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish and I’m really excited about their development and being able to execute at a higher level coming up this week.”

