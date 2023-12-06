Iowa State men's basketball to welcome Iowa for 'one of the best games of the year'

AMES – Tamin Lipsey was supposed to have front-row seats for the first Cy-Hawk game of the T.J. Otzelberger era. As Iowa State’s top committed recruit in the 2022 class, Lipsey planned to watch the program he was set to join in just a few months play one of its most important games.

Instead, he snoozed through the first half.

“I was sick, so I had to watch that one at home,” Lipsey recalled. “I think I might have had the flu or something because I wasn’t feeling well at all.

“I slept through the first half and woke up for the second half.”

The Cyclones will need Lipsey both conscious and productive Thursday when the Cy-Hawk game returns to Hilton Coliseum for the first time since Lipsey’s bout with illness.

“Everyone in the state of Iowa is either on that side or this side,” said Lipsey, the Ames native who has transformed from a solid recruit to Iowa State's best player, “and it’s obviously one of the biggest rivalries in college sports. There’s a lot of passion that goes into it on both sides. A lot of competitiveness.

“It’s going to be one of the best games of the year.”

The Cyclones (6-2) drubbed the Hawkeyes (5-3) by 20 points in 2021, but saw the favor returned in a 19-point loss last season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Both teams enter the game (6:30 p.m.; ESPNU) with both successes and struggles early on this season. All three of Iowa’s losses this year have come to power-conference opponents, including a 19-point loss Monday at No. 4 Purdue. Iowa State lost its first two games against high-major opponents before beating DePaul last week.

“The important thing is we control what we can,” Otzelberger said Tuesday, “which is be the more physical team, be the more aggressive team. Be the first team to the floor for a loose basketball.

“Be the team that takes pride in winning the rebounding battle. Do all the effort-based things. Those are controllables.”

Iowa State’s first task will be trying to control how effective the Hawkeye offense can be. Iowa ranks 13th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom.com. The Hawkeyes are among the fastest offensive teams in the country but rarely turn the ball over.

“They score the ball at a high clip,” Otzelberger said. “They’re a group that really pushes the pace on made and missed field goals. They really get out and go. They’ve got very skilled players across the board.

“All the things that go into having a successful offense they certainly have done.”

The Cyclones, meanwhile, continue to rank among the country’s best defensively. Iowa State is 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency while turning opponents over on 25.9 percent of their possessions, which ranks third nationally.

It sets up a classic strength vs. strength rivalry game in a building that thrives on those moments.

“The great part is if you’re new to it, whether you’re a transfer or you’re a freshman,” Otzelberger said, “you’ve got 14,500 people that are behind you every play, which is a great thing to have. In any rivalry game or any game of magnitude, you’ve got to expect it’s going to be competitive.

“You’ve got to expect there’s going to be a fight. We practice every day in such a manner to prepare for all those opportunities.”

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey drives to the basket against Virginia Tech on Nov. 24 in Kissimmee, Fla. Lipsey leads the Cyclones in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

