Iowa State men's basketball team routs Idaho State at Hilton Coliseum

The Iowa State men's basketball team beat Idaho State 86-55 on Sunday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Tre King and Keshon Gilbert led Iowa State with 16 points apiece. Curtis Jones added 14 points.

Gilbert pulled down six rebounds to lead the Cyclones, who improved to 3-0.

Iowa State dominated with its defense, forcing 20 turnovers (the Cyclones committed just seven) and holding Idaho State to 42% shooting. Iowa State blocked six shots.

Iowa State returns to action next Sunday against Grambling State.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball team defeats Idaho State at Hilton Coliseum