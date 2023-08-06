Iowa State men's basketball rolls to victory in first game of the Bahamas trip

Iowa State newcomer Curtis Jones scored 32 points in the Cyclones' first game of their foreign trip to the Bahamas Sunday.

Newcomer Curtis Jones had an impressive Iowa State basketball debut, scoring 32 points in the Cyclones' 119-48 rout of Lucayans Sunday in the first game of the trip to the Bahamas.

Jones' big game included making 8-of-12 3-point attempts. UNLV transfer Keshon Gilbert added 14 points, while returning sophomore Tamin Lipsey had 11. Tre King and Demarion Watson added 10 points apiece.

“Over the past eight weeks, we’ve worked on the connectivity of our team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a press release. “After going against each other in practice over that time, I was proud of the way our guys played in their first game against a different opponent

“Curtis did a great job of hunting his shots. Our guards spread the ball around and found the hot hand.”

Iowa State's next game is at noon (CT) Monday against BC Zalgiris Kaunas.

