Iowa State men's basketball hosts final tune-up before degree of difficulty increases

AMES – The early portion of the Iowa State men’s basketball season has been entertaining, but it hasn’t exactly been interesting.

The Cyclones have been able to show off newcomers like Keshon Gilbert, Milan Momcilovic and Omaha Biliew along with the improvements of returners like Tamin Lipsey and Tre King. They’re scoring big, averaging 91 points per game, to satisfy the biggest need for improvement from the last two years while also maintaining the high-level defense that put them in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments under coach T.J. Otzelberger.

But the outcome of their first three games wasn’t in doubt at tipoff against a pair of teams ranked outside the top-350 on KenPom.com and the other rated No. 287. That exact scenario will play out against Sunday against Grambling State (No. 271) at Hilton Coliseum (Noon; ESPN+).

The Cyclones (3-0), though, don’t plan on peeking ahead to the ESPN Events Invitational, which starts Thanksgiving Day and will include significantly stepped-up competition, starting with VCU in the opener.

“The best way to move forward is to play great Sunday,” Otzelberger said Wednesday. “We’re looking at it as we’ve had a few days to practice, work on some things, but as we come into the game on Sunday all the focus is going to be on winning that game on Sunday and turn the page from there.”

Iowa State has had some additional time to work on whatever deficiencies it could find after winning its first three games by an average of 42 points. After three games in six days, the Cyclones have had a week off ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Tigers, who have played just one Division I opponent (a loss to Colorado) this season.

Iowa State’s Omaha Biliew (33) fights for a rebound with Lindenwood’s Jaylon McDaniel during the second half of their Nov. 9 game in Ames.

“Having three games in six days comes at you fast,” Otzelberger said. “You don’t have quite as much practice time because you’ve got to be mindful of getting ready to play those games. Mentally, keeping our guys focused in those moments, each moment at a time, especially as you have a little bit of success – or perceived success – how do you keep yourself focused on the next play, the next possession, the next practice, the next thing in front of you.”

With two freshmen and a pair of transfers in the rotation, the Cyclones are still largely learning about themselves.

“We have a lot of young guys that haven’t been in the Big 12 for one and guys that haven’t been in college basketball at all,” sophomore Demarion Watson said. “Trying to talk to them, especially on the defensive end because I feel like I have a knack for that and so see things in a different lens, so making sure I communicate with them.”

Freshmen Biliew and Momcilivic are expected to figure heavily into whatever success Iowa State is able to build this season, making lopsided non-conference games a useful learning tool.

“They’re understanding every day the urgency you have to have and the details that go into it,” Otzelberger said. “That’s the biggest challenge when freshmen come in, is that everything matters.

“Up to this point maybe you get by on you had more talent, you had more ability, and now that’s balanced or negated across the board. Taking care of your body matters more and scouting report matters more and details in practice matters more, and I think they’re understanding that with each passing day.”

It’s a process the players appear to embrace.

“I know where we’re trying to get to,” Biliew said, “and we just put in the work every day.”

Tre King injury update

Iowa State senior forward Tre King is battling an ankle injury, but may play against Grambling State.

"We’re optimistic," Otzelberger said, "and hopefully he’ll be back on Sunday."

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball readies for final pre-Thanksgiving tune-up