Iowa State men's basketball heading to Disney World for ESPN Events Invitational
Iowa State men's basketball is going to Disney World.
Again.
The Cyclones will be part of the eight-team ESPN Events Invitational, school announced Thursday. The tournament is Nov. 23-26 at the State Farm Field House, at Disney's Wild World of Sports complex. The bracket will be announced later.
Joining the Cyclones in Orlando will be Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Penn State, Texas A&M, VCU and Virginia Tech. The Cyclones, Florida Atlantic, Penn State, Boise State, Texas A&M and VCU were in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: ISU men's basketball returning to Disney World for ESPN Events Invitational