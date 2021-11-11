Iowa State looks to keep up momentum vs. Oregon State

Iowa State will try to accomplish something it hasn't done in nearly two years and that's win consecutive games when it hosts Oregon State on Friday night in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones, who went 2-22 last season, including 0-18 in the Big 12, won their season opener 84-73 against visiting Kennesaw State on Tuesday.

Two senior transfers from the Big Ten played key roles in the victory, and Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger expects Gabe Kalscheur and Izaiah Brockington to continue contributing in big ways.

Kalscheur, who was third on Minnesota in scoring at 9.2 points last season, scored 19 points against Kennesaw State. Brockington, who was second in scoring for Penn State at 12.6 points last season, scored 18.

Otzelberger has been particularly impressed with Brockington's ability to guard players who have possession of the ball and his rebounding tenacity.

"We expect great things from him," Otzelberger said. "I know he'll continue to rise to the occasion."

Kalscheur has been known for his shooting ability, but Otzelberger also liked the way he cut to the basket when needed.

"We need to be a team that gets to the paint and gets to the foul line off the dribble," said Otzelberger. "It was great to see Gabe do that (Tuesday) night."

Oregon State beat visiting Portland State 73-64 in its season opener on Tuesday.

The Beavers needed to overcome an 11-point deficit in the second half to avoid losing to the Vikings for the first time in 16 years. Warith Alatishe scored 21 points and Jarod Lucas added 16, including 14 after halftime.

"That's what the early season is about," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. "We have to find a way to fight through those things."

The Beavers return three of their top five scorers from last season's team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, but Tinkle believes the team's bread and butter will be stingy defense.

"Right now, some guys are thinking maybe we're just going to shoot it out every night, but we'll get to where we understand how important the defensive end is," Tinkle said.

