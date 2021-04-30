Iowa State leading scorer Rasir Bolton transfers to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Rasir Bolton, Iowa State's leading scorer last season, said Friday he is transferring to Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard said on Twitter that he's ''110% committed'' to the Zags.

Bolton averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Cyclones, who finished 2-22 last season.

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was fired after last season and was replaced by T.J. Otzelberger.

In announcing his plan to transfer, Bolton tweeted, ''On March 11th I stated my continued commitment to CyclONEnation, I later learned that every decision is not ours to make.''

Bolton started 50 of 51 games in two seasons at Iowa State and averaged 15 points, four rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Bolton will have one year of eligibility as a graduate transfer at Gonzaga.

    Mike Sullivan insisted the Pittsburgh Penguins would take a minute to enjoy clinching their 15th straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in major North American professional sports. The postgame routine following Thursday night's 5-4 overtime win against Washington that assured the Penguins of a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup went much like the postgame routine of the 32 victories this season that came before it. “I’m proud of the group for working as hard as they have to solidify a playoff spot, but certainly that’s not where it ends,” Sullivan said Friday.