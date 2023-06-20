Iowa State lands 3-star OL commit out of Colorado for class of 2024

Iowa State is adding to its future up front.

AJ Burton, a three-star offensive lineman from Colorado, committed to Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell on Tuesday.

"Thank you to coach Campbell, (offensive line) coach (Ryan) Clanton and the rest of the Cyclone staff for this opportunity," the class of 2024 prospect wrote in his announcement on social media Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder continues a flurry of recruiting activity for the Cyclones, who have already picked up three commitments in the 2024 class this week.

Burton is the second offensive lineman to join the Cyclones' class, with Dontrell Holt of Missouri committing last month.

Burton chose the Cyclones over other Power 5 offers from Colorado, Indiana and Washington State.

The Cyclones now have 12 known commitments in the class of 2024.

