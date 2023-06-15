Iowa State Insider predicts Xavier Robinson to the Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners running back recruiting for the 2024 recruiting cycle is an interesting one. Quite a few names have been projected to the Sooners over the last year, but as official visits take place, it seems like we’re getting an idea as to who DeMarco Murray and the Sooners want in their 2024 running back class.
That appears to be the case for 2024 running back Xavier Robinson. Robinson, an in-state prospect from Carl Albert High School, looked like he was trending to the Sooners in the spring. Now after spending some time Notre Dame and Iowa State, Oklahoma’s arrow keeps pointing up for The Oklahoman’s Class 5A offensive player of the year for 2022.
Iowa State Insider’s Nick Olsen issued a crystal ball prediction on Thursday, believing Oklahoma will be able to keep the talented Robinson in the Sooner State.
(Insert Player Name)’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at Rivals has a FutureCast in favoring the Sooners.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Oklahoma in the recruitment with an On3 Prediction from SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion.
Nick Olsen of Iowa State Insider issued Crystal Ball Predictions for Oklahoma.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
3
—
38
5
247Sports
3
—
38
7
247 Composite
3
749
58
5
On3 Recruiting
3
—
103
13
On3 Industry
3
702
53
7
Vitals
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 27, 2023
Unofficial Visit March 4, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Iowa State
Notre Dame
Oklahoma State
Colorado
Houston
Memphis
Tulsa
North Texas
Vanderbilt
⭕️🙌🏽 #Boomer tomorrow pic.twitter.com/zy08LdqVcq
— x (@xavierrobinson0) June 12, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.