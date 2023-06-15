Iowa State Insider predicts Xavier Robinson to the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners running back recruiting for the 2024 recruiting cycle is an interesting one. Quite a few names have been projected to the Sooners over the last year, but as official visits take place, it seems like we’re getting an idea as to who DeMarco Murray and the Sooners want in their 2024 running back class.

That appears to be the case for 2024 running back Xavier Robinson. Robinson, an in-state prospect from Carl Albert High School, looked like he was trending to the Sooners in the spring. Now after spending some time Notre Dame and Iowa State, Oklahoma’s arrow keeps pointing up for The Oklahoman’s Class 5A offensive player of the year for 2022.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa State Insider’s Nick Olsen issued a crystal ball prediction on Thursday, believing Oklahoma will be able to keep the talented Robinson in the Sooner State.

(Insert Player Name)’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at Rivals has a FutureCast in favoring the Sooners.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Oklahoma in the recruitment with an On3 Prediction from SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion.

Nick Olsen of Iowa State Insider issued Crystal Ball Predictions for Oklahoma.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — 38 5 247Sports 3 — 38 7 247 Composite 3 749 58 5 On3 Recruiting 3 — 103 13 On3 Industry 3 702 53 7

Advertisement

Vitals

Hometown Midwest City, Okla Projected Position Running Back Height 6-foot-2 Weight 221 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 27, 2023

Unofficial Visit March 4, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Iowa State

Notre Dame

Oklahoma State

Colorado

Georgia Tech

Houston

Kansas

Kansas State

Memphis

Tulsa

North Texas

Vanderbilt

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire