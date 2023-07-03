How Iowa State freshman Omaha Biliew performed in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

While Team USA struggled down the stretch at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, a young Iowa State star showed some of his potential.

Iowa State freshman Omaha Biliew scored five points, grabbed three rebounds and handed out two assists in USA’s loss to Turkey in the third-place game Sunday in Hungary.

McDonald's All American West forward Omaha Biliew (0) drives to the basket as McDonald's All American East guard Matas Buzelis defends on March 28.

USA finished in fourth place. Biliew, a 6-foot-8 power forward for the Cyclones, was a bright spot throughout the tournament, reaching double figures in scoring twice.

He finished the tournament averaging 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. The United States fell to France in Saturday’s semifinals. The Americans then lost to Turkey to wrap up the tournament.

There were some big moments for the Iowa State freshman. Biliew tallied 10 points and eight rebounds in the first game of the tournament. Then he added a 15-point, three-rebound performance in a quarterfinal win over Japan.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Omaha Biliew helps USA to 4th-place finish at FIBA U19 World Cup